Apple launches 14-inch MacBook Pro and iMac with M6 chip
Technology
Apple just revealed its latest 14-inch MacBook Pro and iMac, both powered by the new M6 chip.
Expect noticeably faster graphics (up to 30% better) and a solid boost in on-device AI, with the MacBook Pro offering up to 25% faster AI performance than its M5 predecessor.
The new iMac steps it up even more, delivering up to 5x faster on-device AI performance.
Pre-orders open Wednesday in 35 countries
The 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,999; the new iMac starts at $1,499.
Pre-orders open Wednesday across 35 countries, including the US with devices hitting stores November 6.
One standout: the MacBook Pro now offers up to 24 hours of battery life, the longest ever for a Mac.
This launch also sets the stage for Apple's "Pro and tell" event in Los Angeles on October 28.