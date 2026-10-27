Apple launches 14-inch MacBook Pro with 12-core M6 chip, $1,999

The M6 chip brings up to 30% faster graphics and a solid boost for AI tasks compared to the M5 Max MacBook Pro.

While the look stays familiar, you get perks like a nano-texture display option, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, a six-speaker sound system, and plenty of Thunderbolt ports.

It starts with 16GB of unified memory, with up to 32GB configurations available, so it's built for both work and play, especially if you're into performance and all-day battery life.