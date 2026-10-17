Apple launches 1st home collection with LG and Schneider Electric
Technology
Apple just dropped its first-ever Home Collection, bringing cameras, thermostats, sensors, a smart door lock, and a video doorbell, all made with LG and Schneider Electric.
The lineup also introduces HomeView, Apple's debut smart display.
With this move, Apple is building its own smart home ecosystem while still supporting third-party gadgets.
Home collection supports thread and encryption
Setting up is simple: just tap your iPhone and you're good to go; no extra accounts needed.
The devices use Thread networking to stay connected even if Wi-Fi goes down, plus all your data gets end-to-end encryption.
While there's nothing wildly new tech-wise here, Apple's betting fans will love having everything work smoothly together in one trusted brand.