Apple launches 'Apple Upgrade' leasing program in US with Klarna
Technology
Apple is rolling out "Apple Upgrade" in the US this Tuesday, a fresh, leasing way to get most iPhones, Macs, iPads, and Apple Watches.
Powered by Klarna, it replaces the old iPhone Upgrade Program and aims to make accessing Apple gear more flexible (and wallet-friendly).
Lower monthly payments but no AppleCare+
You can lease an iPhone or Apple Watch for 24 months, or an iPad or Mac for 36 months.
When your term ends, you can return your device, upgrade to a newer model, or pay a fee to keep it.
Heads up: entry-level devices like the Watch SE and basic iPad aren't eligible.
Monthly payments are lower than before, but unlike the previous plan, AppleCare+ isn't bundled in.