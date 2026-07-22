Apple launches Apple Upgrade with Klarna leasing devices July 28

Apple is launching Apple Upgrade on July 28, 2026, teaming up with Klarna to let you lease iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches for up to two or three years.

When your term's up, you can keep your device, swap it for the latest model, or just return it, though some options might come with extra fees.

It's Apple's move to make its gadgets more affordable at a time when prices have been climbing.