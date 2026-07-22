Apple launches Apple Upgrade with Klarna leasing devices July 28
Apple is launching Apple Upgrade on July 28, 2026, teaming up with Klarna to let you lease iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches for up to two or three years.
When your term's up, you can keep your device, swap it for the latest model, or just return it, though some options might come with extra fees.
It's Apple's move to make its gadgets more affordable at a time when prices have been climbing.
Apple replaces iPhone-only plan, expands devices
This new program replaces the old iPhone-only upgrade plan and now covers many more devices.
It arrives as Apple deals with pricier production (thanks in part to a global chip shortage) and some big changes behind the scenes, including personnel moves involving John Ternus and an ongoing legal battle with OpenAI.
All in all, Apple Upgrade could shake up how people get their hands on new tech.