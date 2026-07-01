Apple launches Creator Studio subscription with AI tools for creators
Technology
Apple just rolled out Creator Studio, a new subscription that bundles Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and Pixelmator Pro.
The focus is on smart AI tools and smooth app integration: think auto captions for videos, advanced music features, and easy image editing across different Apple apps.
It's designed to make life easier for video editors, designers, and music producers.
Creator Studio ₹399 monthly 1-month trial
Creator Studio costs ₹399 a month or ₹3,999 a year, with a student plan at ₹199 a month.
You get a one-month free trial (or three months if you have an eligible Mac or iPad).
The individual apps are still available separately if you prefer to stick with just one.