Apple launches HomePod mini 2 in India supporting Siri AI
Apple just dropped the HomePod mini 2 in India (and more than 23 other global markets).
This compact smart speaker supports Siri AI, with the enhanced assistant to arrive through a future software update, supports four-speaker surround sound when paired with Apple TV 4K,
and comes in five fun colors: pink, green, blue, white, and midnight.
HomePod mini 2 ₹18,900 EMI ₹1,715
The HomePod mini 2 is priced at ₹18,900 and is available online or at Apple stores. You can grab it on EMI starting at ₹1,715 per month. New to Apple Music? You get three months free with your purchase.
The speaker packs Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 6 for faster connections, multi-room audio via AirPlay, a punchy bass setup with dual passive radiators, and five mics.
For extra peace of mind, AppleCare+ starts at ₹199 a month or ₹2,190 one-time.