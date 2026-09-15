Apple launches iOS 27 with Siri app and iCloud sync
Apple just dropped iOS 27, and Siri is now a standalone app on recent iPhones.
You can easily check your past chats with Siri across devices thanks to iCloud syncing.
The update also lets Siri handle more complex stuff, like drafting emails, adding a track to a playlist, and editing and sharing a batch of photos, all without leaving the app you're in.
Apple's Siri adds personal context
Siri now gets "personal context," so it can quickly pull info from your messages, emails, or photos when you ask.
There's also Visual Intelligence in the Camera app for things like pointing the camera at a plate of food and asking for nutritional information or scanning a receipt and having Siri split it.
Right now it's English only and not available in the European Union or China due to regulations, but Apple says more languages are on the way.