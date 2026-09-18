Apple launches iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in India

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹164,900 (256GB), while the Pro Max kicks off at ₹179,900.

You get a triple rear-camera setup with three 48MP sensors for your photos.

Battery life is impressive too: up to 24 hours on the Pro and a whopping 30 hours on the Pro Max.

Both models are available in Burgundy Red, Glacier, Silver, and Black.