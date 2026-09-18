Apple launches iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in India
Technology
Apple just dropped the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max in India, and the hype is real: people lined up at Apple Stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, and Bengaluru.
Both phones come with the speedy A20 Pro chip and an upgraded Dynamic Island.
iPhone 18 Pro: ₹164,900, 48MP cameras
The iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹164,900 (256GB), while the Pro Max kicks off at ₹179,900.
You get a triple rear-camera setup with three 48MP sensors for your photos.
Battery life is impressive too: up to 24 hours on the Pro and a whopping 30 hours on the Pro Max.
Both models are available in Burgundy Red, Glacier, Silver, and Black.