Apple launches iPhone 18 Pro, foldable iPhone duo in India

The iPhone 18 Pro comes in black, silver, glacier, and burgundy, so there are plenty of style options.

The iPhone Duo lets you multitask across two screens that open like a book.

AirPods 5 now offer active noise cancelation for better sound.

The Apple Watch Series 12 comes with the Health Sensing System and S11 chip and offers heart rate sensing, more frequent heart rate and HRV readings, and a new readiness score.