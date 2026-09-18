Apple launches iPhone 18 Pro, foldable iPhone duo in India
Apple just revealed its fall 2026 lineup, headlined by the iPhone 18 Pro series and the all-new foldable iPhone Duo.
The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max pack the speedy A20 Pro chip and a sharp 48MP Fusion Main camera.
Preorders started September 12 in India, with devices hitting stores today.
Watch Series 12 adds health sensing
The iPhone 18 Pro comes in black, silver, glacier, and burgundy, so there are plenty of style options.
The iPhone Duo lets you multitask across two screens that open like a book.
AirPods 5 now offer active noise cancelation for better sound.
The Apple Watch Series 12 comes with the Health Sensing System and S11 chip and offers heart rate sensing, more frequent heart rate and HRV readings, and a new readiness score.
Apple plans iPhone Air battery/camera upgrades
Apple's planning to launch the second-generation iPhone Air with major battery and camera upgrades, so if you're thinking of waiting it out, there's more on the way!