Apple launches iPhone 18 Pro series in India with 2TB
Technology
Apple's new iPhone 18 Pro series has officially launched in India, with prices starting at ₹1,64,900 for the Pro and ₹1,79,900 for the Pro Max.
Both models now offer storage options up to a massive 2TB, so there's plenty of space for all your photos, apps, and videos.
iPhone 18 Pro series 48MP cameras
These phones run on the latest A20 Pro chip with iOS 27, feature Super Retina XDR displays with a smooth 120-hertz refresh rate, and pack a triple 48MP camera setup for sharper pics.
If you're buying with Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, or SBI cards, you can snag bank offers worth up to ₹7,000.
For extra convenience: Zepto's Open Box Delivery lets you check your phone before accepting it, and if you're in a hurry, Blinkit and Instamart promise delivery in under 10 minutes!