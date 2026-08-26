Apple launches Mac mini at $899 and updates Mac Studio
Technology
Apple just rolled out fresh versions of the Mac mini and Mac Studio, both running on the latest M6 and M5 chips.
The new Mac mini starts at $899 (a bit pricier than before), and this launch is one of the last big moves from CEO Tim Cook.
M6 boosts Mac mini AI performance
The M6 chip in the Mac mini means up to four times faster AI performance, plus much better graphics and storage compared with the previous M4-powered model.
For pros, there's a beefed-up M5 Pro option with an 18-core CPU and 20-core GPU, perfect for heavy creative work.
The updated Mac Studio lineup gets even more muscle with M5 Max and new M5 Ultra chips, built to handle huge AI projects, starting at $2,499.