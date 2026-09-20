Apple lays off Fitness+ staff ahead of Health app merge
Technology
Apple just laid off a handful of employees behind its Fitness+ features, like Time to Walk and Time to Run, hinting at a major shake-up.
The plan? Apple looks set to roll Fitness+ into an upgraded Health app, moving away from separate fitness guides and aiming for a more streamlined experience.
Eddy Cue may use Mulberry AI
This shift follows the latest iOS 27.2 beta update and is part of Apple's push for a single health and fitness hub.
Eddy Cue, who leads Apple's services, is driving these changes, possibly bringing in ideas from the AI-powered virtual health coach app, codenamed "Mulberry," too.
Expect more updates as Apple works toward one all-in-one platform for your health needs.