Apple Maps adds 3-D landmarks, AR walking directions in India
Apple Maps has rolled out some cool new features for users in India.
Now you get 3-D landmarks, street-level imagery, and AR walking directions, making it way easier to find your way around, even on tricky or unnamed roads.
The update is designed with India's diverse cities and languages in mind.
Apple Maps India uses on-device personalization
You'll see detailed views of roads, buildings, and over 300 3-D landmarks.
Place names show up in both English and regional languages based on your settings.
The Look Around feature gives you interactive street views, while AR walking directions use your iPhone camera for real-time help.
Plus, Apple says Maps does not require users to sign in, while personalized features rely on on-device intelligence.