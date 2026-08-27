Apple Maps rolls out search ads in US and Canada
Technology
Apple Maps just rolled out ads in its search results, so you might spot businesses popping up at the top or as the first entry in the "suggested places" section in search, highlighted with a blue "ad" icon.
This update is rolling out to more users in the US and Canada over the next few weeks and was announced in March 2026.
Apple pop-up explains ad privacy
When you open the app, there's a pop-up explaining that local ads are based on things like your general location or what you search for, but not tied to your Apple Account or shared with others.
Apple also says personal data stays on a user's device, is not collected or stored by Apple, and isn't shared with third parties, aiming to keep user privacy front and center even as they join other tech companies adding more ads.