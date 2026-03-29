Apple marks 50th with Mumbai mural by Mira Felicia Malhotra

Tim Cook praises Apple's 50 years

The event included a panel where Malhotra and singer-songwriter Anuv Jain chatted about blending sound and visuals in their work.

Actor Rohit Saraf shared how his late father's iPod still works after more than two decades, a sweet nod to Apple's lasting impact.

CEO Tim Cook summed it up best: "When you really stop and pause and think about the last 50 years, it makes your heart sing."