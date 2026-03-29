Apple marks 50th with Mumbai mural by Mira Felicia Malhotra
Technology
Apple just marked its 50th birthday with a vibrant event at Apple BKC in Mumbai.
The celebration put the spotlight on creativity, featuring the unveiling of a mural by local artist Mira Felicia Malhotra that mixed feminist vibes with pop culture.
Tim Cook praises Apple's 50 years
The event included a panel where Malhotra and singer-songwriter Anuv Jain chatted about blending sound and visuals in their work.
Actor Rohit Saraf shared how his late father's iPod still works after more than two decades, a sweet nod to Apple's lasting impact.
CEO Tim Cook summed it up best: "When you really stop and pause and think about the last 50 years, it makes your heart sing."