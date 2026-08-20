Apple marks iPhone X obsolete, ends official repairs and parts
Technology
Apple just added the iPhone X (the one that featured the notch and was the first to get Face ID) to its obsolete list as of August 2026.
This means Apple stores and authorized centers won't offer repairs or official parts anymore, so if your phone breaks, you're on your own.
iPhone X stuck on iOS 16
The last update for iPhone X was iOS 16, so there are no new features or security patches coming your way.
If something goes wrong, only third-party repair shops can help now.
On the bright side, if you want to sell yours in India and it's still in good shape, you could get around ₹10,000 to 13,000 for it.