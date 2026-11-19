Apple may delay OLED iMac launch until 2029 or 2030
Apple's much-awaited OLED iMac won't arrive as soon as hoped.
Rising memory costs and shaky demand have prompted Apple to consider delaying its plans, with a possible launch around 2029 or 2030.
The company is currently in talks with Samsung Display to rethink the timeline, putting a pause on bringing OLED screens to the iMac lineup for now.
Apple weighing BOE LCD option
With memory and OLED tech getting pricier, Apple is looking at ways to keep things affordable, like working with LCD suppliers such as BOE to stick with current screens a bit longer.
Samsung is reportedly developing a new 5-layer QD-OLED panel for Apple's iMac, while LG Display has paused similar work but is still improving its FLIPP tech to boost brightness and cut costs.
All this shows Apple's trying to balance top-notch displays with what makes sense financially right now.