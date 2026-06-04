Apple to use NVIDIA's Blackwell chips for revamped Siri

Apple is gearing up for a major upgrade of its Siri voice assistant, set to be unveiled at WWDC 2026. The company is planning to use NVIDIA , a leading AI chip maker, to power the new version of Siri, according to The Information. This comes after Apple's earlier deal with Google for Gemini models integration into Siri.

Tech specs Siri to run on Google Cloud The revamped Siri experience will run on Google's cloud infrastructure, with certain requests processed using Gemini models. To handle these AI workloads, Apple is said to be looking at NVIDIA's Blackwell B200 processors. These are among the most powerful data center chips for AI applications and promise faster performance, greater efficiency, and lower operating costs than previous-generation hardware.

Privacy measures Enhanced security with NVIDIA's confidential computing technology Apple is also said to be planning to enable NVIDIA's Confidential Computing technology with the new Siri upgrade. This feature protects sensitive information by encrypting data within the hardware environment while it is being processed. The move comes as part of Apple's continued focus on security and data protection, which have been key differentiators in its AI strategy.

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Upgrades Major Siri upgrade expected at WWDC 2026 The AI-powered Siri expected at WWDC 2026 will be Apple's biggest virtual assistant overhaul since its launch. The upgraded version is likely to come with features like understanding personal context, analyzing content on a user's screen, and completing multi-step actions across Apple and third-party apps. Plus, Apple is also said to be working on a standalone Siri chatbot experience that would directly compete with ChatGPT or Claude.

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