Apple may use Google's servers for next-gen Siri
Apple is reportedly considering a deeper partnership with Google for its next-generation Siri, The Information reported. The tech giant has asked Google to explore the possibility of "setting up servers" for a Gemini-powered version of Siri that would comply with Apple's stringent privacy standards. This comes after the announcement in January that Google's Gemini AI models would be used to power an updated version of Siri, which was delayed last year.
Initial partnership announcement and cloud clarification
The initial partnership announcement revealed that "the next generation of Apple Foundation Models will be based on Google's Gemini models and cloud technology." These models are expected to power future Apple Intelligence features, including a more personalized Siri. However, it was not clarified if the new Siri would run on Google's cloud or not.
Apple's cautious approach to infrastructure spending
The Information also highlights Apple's cautious approach toward infrastructure spending, especially when compared to competitors like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon. These companies are investing heavily in their infrastructure to meet the demands of AI. Despite this conservative approach, Apple's AI features have not been widely adopted yet. The report notes that only 10% of its Private Cloud Compute capacity is being used on average.