Apple may use Google's servers for next-gen Siri

By Mudit Dube 10:42 am Mar 03, 202610:42 am

What's the story

Apple is reportedly considering a deeper partnership with Google for its next-generation Siri, The Information reported. The tech giant has asked Google to explore the possibility of "setting up servers" for a Gemini-powered version of Siri that would comply with Apple's stringent privacy standards. This comes after the announcement in January that Google's Gemini AI models would be used to power an updated version of Siri, which was delayed last year.