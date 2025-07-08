Apple Music celebrates decade with new artist hub
Apple Music just dropped a massive, three-story studio in Los Angeles to celebrate its 10th birthday.
Opening this summer, the 15,000-square-foot space is all about giving artists top-notch recording and mixing facilities—and making the platform even more creative.
What to expect inside the studio
Inside, you'll find two radio studios with Spatial Audio for live shows, a giant soundstage for events, and a high-end mixing room.
There are also photo and social media labs, edit suites, green rooms, plus private booths for songwriting or podcasting—basically everything an artist could want.
Highlights from Apple Music's journey
The hallways aren't just hallways—they're lined with highlights from Apple Music's journey over the last decade.
It's part creative space, part tribute to how far they've come in music streaming.
Other Apple Music hubs around the world
This LA spot joins other Apple Music hubs in cities like New York, Tokyo, Berlin, Paris, and Nashville.
It shows Apple is serious about helping artists connect and create worldwide.