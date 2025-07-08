Apple Music celebrates decade with new artist hub

Apple Music just dropped a massive, three-story studio in Los Angeles to celebrate its 10th birthday. Opening this summer, the 15,000-square-foot space is all about giving artists top-notch recording and mixing facilities—and making the platform even more creative.

What to expect inside the studio Inside, you'll find two radio studios with Spatial Audio for live shows, a giant soundstage for events, and a high-end mixing room.

There are also photo and social media labs, edit suites, green rooms, plus private booths for songwriting or podcasting—basically everything an artist could want.

Highlights from Apple Music's journey The hallways aren't just hallways—they're lined with highlights from Apple Music's journey over the last decade.

It's part creative space, part tribute to how far they've come in music streaming.