Perplexity unveils Max plan for enhanced productivity

Besides unlimited access to Labs, Max gives you priority customer support that isn't on cheaper plans. It's really aimed at researchers, analysts, and business pros who run heavy-duty data projects. There's also an enterprise version in the works with extra team tools.

Perplexity's new plan goes up against ChatGPT

Max is stepping into the ring with OpenAI's $200 ChatGPT Pro and other big names like Google and Anthropic.

It costs way more than Perplexity's regular $20 Pro tier but is meant for folks who need top-tier models and features.

With this move, Perplexity is clearly going after serious enterprise users—even if it means tackling some big infrastructure costs along the way.