Witness the spectacle of Buck Moon 2025 in India
The Buck Moon—named after the time when male deer grow new antlers—will shine at its fullest on July 11, 2025, at 2:08am IST.
In India, look up around 7:42pm IST on July 10, 2025, just after sunset, for a clear view of this midsummer full moon.
Tips for optimal viewing experience
For the best experience, step outside about 30-60 minutes after moonrise. The moon will look extra big and golden thanks to the "moon illusion."
Pick a spot with an open southeastern horizon and low light pollution. Bonus: Venus and Saturn will be nearby in the sky.
Significance of Buck Moon
Different cultures have their own names for this July full moon—like Salmon Moon or Thunder Moon—each tied to nature's seasonal changes.
In Celtic tradition, it's even known as the Herb Moon, marking a special time for gathering plants.