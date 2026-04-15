Apple nearly removed Grok from App Store over sexualized deepfakes
Technology
Apple almost kicked Grok off the App Store after finding it could make sexualized deepfakes, according to NBC News.
The app was flagged for breaking rules by generating sexualized images without consent, sparking a bigger conversation about how tough it is to keep AI content safe and under control.
Grok fixes rejected, nonconsensual images persist
Grok's team rushed out updates to meet Apple's standards, but their first fixes didn't cut it. Apple even rejected one version for not solving the problem.
Only after major changes did Apple let Grok stay. Still, some nonconsensual images are slipping through, showing just how tricky moderating AI apps can be as people keep testing their limits.