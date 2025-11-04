Next Article
Apple now has a web-based App Store: Check how it works
Technology
Apple is launching a web-based App Store, letting you explore apps for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Vision Pro, Apple Watch, and Apple TV—all in one place.
The fresh design on apps.apple.com sorts apps by category and device.
You can't download directly from the site yet, but sharing links or opening them on your device is straightforward.
A new way to browse apps
The updated site is all about making app discovery smoother—think curated suggestions in the Today tab and easy navigation by categories like productivity or entertainment.
With improved searchability and accessibility over the old setup, it's now way easier to find your next favorite app across Apple's ecosystem.