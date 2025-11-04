Perplexity search now shows licensed Getty images
Perplexity, the AI-powered search engine, just signed a multi-year deal with Getty Images.
Now, when you use Perplexity's search, you'll see licensed Getty photos—properly credited to their sources—instead of random or questionable images.
Tackling copyright headaches in AI
This isn't just about prettier search results. The move tackles big copyright headaches in AI and shows Perplexity is serious about giving credit where it's due—a hot topic as concerns about attribution and misinformation arise.
First search tool to include links and attributions
Perplexity was the first AI search tool to include links and attributions in query results to fight misinformation.
With this Getty partnership (and a new copyright-aware patent tool), they're doubling down on transparency and respect for creators.
And don't worry: they're not using these images to train AI or make fakes—just surfacing real, credited content.