Perplexity search now shows licensed Getty images

This isn't just about prettier search results. The move tackles big copyright headaches in AI and shows Perplexity is serious about giving credit where it's due—a hot topic as concerns about attribution and misinformation arise.

First search tool to include links and attributions

Perplexity was the first AI search tool to include links and attributions in query results to fight misinformation.

With this Getty partnership (and a new copyright-aware patent tool), they're doubling down on transparency and respect for creators.

And don't worry: they're not using these images to train AI or make fakes—just surfacing real, credited content.