Apple offers up to ₹15,000 instant cash back in India
Thinking of upgrading your Apple gear?
Apple is offering instant cash back, up to ₹15,000, when you buy select iPhones, MacBooks, or iPads from its online store in India using American Express, Axis Bank, or ICICI Bank cards.
The iPhone 18 Pro series gets you ₹7,000 back, and if you're eyeing a MacBook Pro, that's a cool ₹15,000 off.
The offer covers the iPhone 18 Pro/Pro Max, MacBook Air, and iPads.
Bank discounts on iPhone 18 Pro
If you like shopping around for the best deal, stores like Vijay Sales and Amazon are sweetening the pot with more discounts.
For example, Vijay Sales lists the 256GB iPhone 18 Pro at ₹160,990 with an extra bank discount of ₹7,000; Amazon has it for even less at ₹153,990 with a similar bank offer.
So if you've been waiting for a price drop on Apple gadgets, now's your chance!