Thinking of upgrading your Apple gear?

Apple is offering instant cash back, up to ₹15,000, when you buy select iPhones, MacBooks, or iPads from its online store in India using American Express, Axis Bank, or ICICI Bank cards.

The iPhone 18 Pro series gets you ₹7,000 back, and if you're eyeing a MacBook Pro, that's a cool ₹15,000 off.

The offer covers the iPhone 18 Pro/Pro Max, MacBook Air, and iPads.