Apple opens Watch Series 12 pre-orders with $399 starting price
Apple just opened pre-orders for the Watch Series 12.
You can pick between two sizes, 42mm and 46mm, and choose GPS-only or GPS and cellular models.
Prices start at $399, with the top model going for $549.
Apple Watch Series 12 monitors HRV
Series 12 steps up its health game, measuring HRV as frequently as once every five minutes and background heart readings once every five seconds.
It also monitors blood oxygen, sleep, menstrual cycles, and gives detailed fitness stats like running pace and heart rate zones.
Safety features include fall and crash detection, plus emergency services alerts.
Battery life is solid: 24 hours on a full charge, or up to 12 hours from just a 15-minute top-up.
Smarter Siri and 24 hours battery
This year's model brings smarter Siri interactions, and battery life is solid: 24 hours on a full charge, or up to 12 hours from just a 15-minute top-up.