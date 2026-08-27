Apple pauses Hide My Email switch from iCloud.com to private.iCloud.com
Technology
Apple just hit pause on changing the Hide My Email address from icloud.com to private.icloud.com after users and developers spoke up about possible email delivery headaches.
But if you use Sign in with Apple, that service is still getting the new domain since websites can handle those tweaks themselves.
Apple clarifies Hide My Email anonymity
Hide My Email lets you create email aliases for signing up on sites (no admin alerts needed), but Sign in with Apple gives each site its own anonymous address, so updates are easier to manage.
Apple also clarified: Hide My Email helps cut down spam tied to your Apple account, but it's not meant for total anonymity.
And yes, at least one previous security bug has been fixed.