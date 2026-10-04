Apple plans device price increases as chip costs rise
Apple is planning to raise prices on its devices because memory and storage chips have gotten a lot more expensive.
CEO Tim Cook told the Wall Street Journal it's become "unsustainable" for Apple to keep covering these extra costs, so the changes will show up in upcoming launches: think new iPhones and other gadgets.
AI demand drives chip price hikes
Chip shortages are hitting hard, mostly because AI companies are snapping up DRAM and NAND storage, leaving less for everyone else.
Big manufacturers like Samsung are prioritizing enterprise buyers, which means fewer chips for consumer tech.
The Mac mini has already seen its starting price jump from $599 to $799.
Experts say future iPhone Pro models could go up by $200, with memory costs for the iPhone 17 Pro alone possibly rising from $39 to $145, all thanks to both supply issues and Apple's push for more AI-powered features.