Apple plans health tracking for smart glasses and AR headsets
Technology
Apple is gearing up to add health and fitness tracking to future versions of its smart glasses and AR headsets, using advanced sensors to monitor movement and collect health data.
These features were supposed to come with the Vision Pro headset, but Apple had to drop them because of technical hurdles and concerns that the device would be too heavy.
Apple smart glasses expected mid 2027
The smart glasses are now expected in mid-2027, likely announced at WWDC. Apple wants more time for developers to build cool apps that work with the new devices.
Once released, the glasses could complement and join your Apple Watch and AirPods, making health tracking even easier.
Apple is also hiring a new design leader, showing it's serious about leveling up wearables.