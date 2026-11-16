Apple plans video podcast section on Apple TV for free
Apple is planning to launch a dedicated section for video podcasts on Apple TV, letting you watch your favorite shows for free across over 1 billion devices, including Roku and smart TVs.
This is Apple's way of catching up with the growing demand for video content and making podcasts easier to enjoy on the big screen.
Apple stepping up podcast video support
Apple has been stepping up its podcast game ever since adding video support nine months ago.
With Spotify overtaking Apple as the leading platform among weekly podcast consumers in the United States at the end of 2022, Apple wants to win back listeners (and creators) by making podcasts more accessible everywhere.
As Oliver Schusser, vice president of services at Apple, put it: they're aiming to increase creators' reach by bringing podcasts to more screens and more people.