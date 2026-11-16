Apple has been stepping up its podcast game ever since adding video support nine months ago.

With Spotify overtaking Apple as the leading platform among weekly podcast consumers in the United States at the end of 2022, Apple wants to win back listeners (and creators) by making podcasts more accessible everywhere.

As Oliver Schusser, vice president of services at Apple, put it: they're aiming to increase creators' reach by bringing podcasts to more screens and more people.