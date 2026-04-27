Apple prepares foldable iPhone costing around $2,000 under John Ternus
Technology
Apple is gearing up to launch a foldable iPhone with a price tag around $2,000. The phone folds out into a tablet-sized screen and marks a big move under Apple executive John Ternus.
After the mixed buzz around Vision Pro, Apple seems ready to shake things up again and show it's still leading the tech game.
Apple foldable could drive growth
This foldable iPhone could kick off Apple's next growth phase, offering something more portable and versatile than regular smartphones.
Launching it alongside Ternus, who previously led development of the iPad, signals Apple's push for fresh ideas and bold designs.
If all goes well, this could change what people expect from their phones and keep Apple ahead in the foldables race.