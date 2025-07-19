Apple prepares to launch iPhone 17 Air: Key features

You'll get a 2,800mAh battery (down from last year's 4,674mAh), but Apple is adding Adaptive Power Mode in iOS 26 and offering an optional battery case to help you stretch your day. Under the hood: the new A19 chip, Wi-Fi 7 for faster connections, plus a sharp 120Hz ProMotion display. Cameras include a single 48MP rear shooter and a crisp 24MP selfie cam with Dynamic Island and Camera Control button.

Will you buy the iPhone 17 Air?

At around $900, the iPhone 17 Air is aimed at those who want an ultra-light phone without going full Pro.

No physical SIM tray this time—just eSIM—but you still get a charging port.

If you love slim gadgets and don't mind topping up your battery more often, this could be your next upgrade.