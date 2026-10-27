Apple promotes Rajesh Ambati vice president of engineering in shakeup
Technology
Apple just promoted Rajesh Ambati to vice president of engineering, putting him in charge of projects that boost how Apple devices connect and work together.
This move is part of a bigger leadership shakeup led by CEO John Ternus and is all about pushing Apple's tech even further.
Apple promotes internal connectivity leaders
Ambati joined Apple, bringing loads of experience to the table.
Alongside him, Louie Sanguinetti and Derek Shaeffer also stepped up to vice president roles for their work on device connectivity.
These promotions show Apple's focus on growing talent from within and keeping innovation strong, something that keeps it ahead in the tech game.