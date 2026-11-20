Apple quietly developing AI agent to rival ChatGPT, Claude, Muse
Apple is quietly working on a new AI agent designed to compete with big names like ChatGPT, Claude, and Muse.
Spotted in a recent job listing, this upcoming tool aims to help users with human-like tasks across websites and apps, while sticking to Apple's signature focus on privacy and smooth integration within its ecosystem.
Apple aims seamless integration and privacy
Apple wants this AI agent to make life easier by handling complex stuff behind the scenes, so everything feels seamless when you use your iPhone, Mac, or other Apple devices.
The company is also leaning into its strong privacy reputation, hoping to offer a safer alternative to third-party AI tools like Meta's Muse.
Even though Apple has faced bumps with past AI features, its hiring shows it's serious about leveling up its tech for users everywhere.