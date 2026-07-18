Apple raises Apple Music and Apple One prices in India
Technology
Heads up, Apple fans, starting July 18, your monthly bill for Apple Music and Apple One just got a bit steeper in India.
The company says it's because music licensing costs have gone up.
This isn't just an India thing either; similar price hikes have already rolled out in the US UK Europe, and more.
Apple India lists new monthly rates
The new rates: Apple Music Individual is now ₹139 a month (was ₹119), Family is ₹229 (up from ₹179), and Student goes to ₹69 (from ₹59).
For Apple One bundles: Individual jumps to ₹195 a month (from ₹175), Family moves to ₹295 (up from ₹235), and Premier hits a hefty ₹995 (was ₹899).
Just so you know, these higher prices don't come with any new features or perks. You're paying more for the same service as before.