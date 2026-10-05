Apple raises MacBook and iPad prices amid memory chip shortage
Technology
Apple has increased MacBook and iPad prices by about 15% to 25% thanks to a global memory chip shortage, mostly caused by the AI boom.
Now, a basic iPad will set you back $449 (up from $349), and the MacBook Pro starts at $1,999 instead of $1,699.
Tim Cook blames memory makers
CEO Tim Cook called the price hike "unavoidable," since big memory makers like Samsung are focusing on business clients over regular buyers.
While iPhones aren't affected (for now), these changes hit other Apple gear.
If you're shopping, keep an eye out for deals. Sales like Amazon Prime sale still offer discounts below these new prices... at least until the next hike may roll in.