Apple raises MacBook and iPad prices by 15% to 25%
Technology
Apple just raised prices for all MacBooks and iPads by 15% to 25%.
Now, the basic iPad starts at $449 (up from $349), the iPad Pro jumps to $1,199, and the MacBook Air is $1,299.
Even the MacBook Pro is pricier at $1,999.
These changes are hitting wallets right away.
Apple blames AI memory chip shortage
It all comes down to a memory chip shortage. With AI companies snapping up chips, there aren't enough left for consumer tech.
Apple told CNBC that higher memory costs forced its hand. CEO Tim Cook explained to The Wall Street Journal that it had no choice but to pass these costs on.
Apple keeps iPhone prices unchanged
Despite these hikes, Apple hasn't touched iPhone prices, showing just how crucial the phone remains in its lineup even as other devices get more expensive.