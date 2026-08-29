Apple TV prices rise again, 4th hike in 4 years
What's the story
Apple has announced another price hike for its Apple TV subscription service. The monthly subscription fee will now cost $14.99, up from the previous rate of $12.99. The annual subscription will also see a jump in price, going from $99 to $119. This is the fourth price increase in four years for Apple TV subscriptions.
Bundle boost
Price increase for Apple One bundle as well
Along with the Apple TV subscription, the price of the Apple One bundle has also been increased.
The bundle, which includes subscriptions to services like iCloud+, TV, Music, and Arcade, will now cost $21.95 per month instead of its previous rate of $19.95.
The new prices are effective immediately for new subscribers, while existing ones will be notified about a month before their next billing cycle about the changes in rates.
Industry trend
Apple's decision isn't an isolated incident
Apple's decision to hike subscription prices isn't an isolated incident.
Other tech giants such as Netflix and Peacock have also increased their prices recently.
The trend is being driven by a shortage of RAM and components due to the high demand for hardware, not subscription prices, needed to build AI data centers.