Apple reaches 30% recycled materials in products shipped in 2025
Technology
Apple just set a new personal best: 30% of the materials in its products shipped in 2025 are recycled, its highest ever.
It's all part of its push to be carbon neutral by 2030, and it has already slashed emissions by more than 60% since 2015.
Apple's Earth Day report details sustainability
From using only recycled cobalt in batteries and rare earths in magnets to ditching plastic for fiber-based packaging, Apple's making real changes.
It's also rolling out smarter recycling tech, saving billions of gallons of water, and powering up with more renewable energy—all highlighted in its latest Earth Day report.