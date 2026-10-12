Apple readies HomeView, Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini
Technology
Apple is about to drop some fresh smart home gear: the HomeView Smart Hub, a revamped Apple TV 4K, and a HomePod mini.
The Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini are set to be revealed on October 13 and hit stores on October 30.
< em>Bloomberg's Mark Gurman spilled the details on what to expect.
HomeView models and rumored A19 TV
The HomeView Smart Hub comes in two models, including a countertop version with iMac G4 vibes and could let you control your smart home with Siri.
The updated Apple TV 4K could get a faster A19 chip and a Siri Remote that reportedly has a built-in speaker.
Meanwhile, the new HomePod mini is an upcoming product expected to arrive in stores on October 30.