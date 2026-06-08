Apple's new-generation Siri AI is here: What has changed?

User interface

How to interact with the new Siri AI

The updated Siri AI is integrated into the iPhone's Dynamic Island, a feature that was first introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro in 2022. Users can activate this new assistant by saying "Siri," holding down the power button, or swiping down from the top center of their device. This gesture opens a new "Search or Ask" interface for various tasks like opening apps, sending messages, adding calendar events, and searching notes.