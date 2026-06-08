Apple's new-generation Siri AI is here: What has changed?
What's the story
Apple has unveiled a revamped version of its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered digital assistant, the Siri. The announcement was made by the tech giant at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026. The new assistant is a result of Apple's collaboration with Google to develop Apple Intelligence and Siri using Google's advanced Gemini models.
User interface
How to interact with the new Siri AI
The updated Siri AI is integrated into the iPhone's Dynamic Island, a feature that was first introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro in 2022. Users can activate this new assistant by saying "Siri," holding down the power button, or swiping down from the top center of their device. This gesture opens a new "Search or Ask" interface for various tasks like opening apps, sending messages, adding calendar events, and searching notes.
User engagement
Voice customization and more
When responding to queries, Siri displays an interactive card that pops out of the Dynamic Island. Users can swipe down on this card to open a larger window for further interactions with the digital assistant. The company has also promised a more natural-sounding voice for the assistant, which users can customize in terms of speed and expressiveness using individual sliders.
New features
A dedicated Siri app for iPhone users
Along with the new Search or Ask window, Apple is also launching a dedicated Siri app. This will give iPhone users a first-party alternative to popular AI apps like ChatGPT and Claude. The new software lets users interact with Siri through text and voice, and even upload images and documents for analysis.