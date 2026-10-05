Apple releases important iOS 18 security update after DarkSword exploit
Apple just released an important iOS 18 security update after a nasty spyware exploit called DarkSword started letting hackers sneak into people's data through compromised websites, without leaving any clues behind.
Active since November 2025 and documented on March 18 by Google, iVerify, and Lookout, this exploit has already hit users in places like Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Malaysia, and Ukraine.
DarkSword shared on GitHub, Apple patches
DarkSword became even riskier once it was shared on GitHub, making it easier for anyone to use.
To help everyone stay safe, Apple also pushed out fixes for older versions like iOS 15.8.7 and iOS 17.6.15, not just the latest update.
If you haven't yet, head to Settings > Software Update and grab version 18.7.7 to keep your info protected from this threat.