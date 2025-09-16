Next Article
Apple releases iOS 18.7 and iOS 26: What's the difference
Technology
Apple just rolled out two new updates—iOS 18.7 for security fixes on iPhones from 2018 onward, and iOS 26 with fresh features for newer models.
But heads up: iOS 18.7 is only available for a limited time, so don't wait too long if you want to update.
Why both updates are important
iOS 18.7 is all about quick bug fixes and works on iPhones from the Xs/Xs Max (2018) up through the latest iPhone 16 series.
It's lightweight and installs fast, but support won't last forever.
If you've got an older device like the Xs or Xr, you'll miss out on the new stuff in iOS 26, which is only for recent phones—another nudge from Apple to keep up with their latest tech.