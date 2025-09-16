Mumbai researchers find new gene linked to male infertility

Researchers in Mumbai have newly identified the ADGRG2 gene's role in a rare type of male infertility, where men are born without the tubes (vas deferens) that carry sperm. Their findings, published earlier this week, could help explain why some men are affected by this congenital infertility.

First link of this gene to infertility in Indian men Out of 93 Indian men with this condition (CBAVD), most had mutations in the more common CFTR gene.

But for 19 who didn't, scientists dug deeper and discovered ADGRG2 mutations in two cases—marking the first time this link has been seen in Indian patients.

This gene is passed down from mothers and is already known worldwide for its role in male infertility.

CBAVD is behind up to a quarter of male infertility CBAVD might sound rare, but it's behind up to a quarter of certain types of male infertility in India.

Since these men can't naturally transport sperm, couples often need IVF or similar treatments to have kids.