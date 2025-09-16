Ozone hole smaller than in previous years: WMO report

Good news for the planet: the ozone layer, which protects us from harmful UV rays, is healing. A new report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) just confirmed that in 2024, the Antarctic ozone hole was smaller than it's been in recent years—a hopeful sign after decades of effort.

Protocols helped countries phase out chemicals Thanks to big international moves like the Montreal Protocol (1987) and Vienna Convention (1985), countries phased out over 99% of chemicals that were wrecking the ozone.

These were common in things like old fridges and ACs.

This year's ozone hole maxed out at 46.1 million tonnes—less than what we saw on average between 1990 and 2020.

Global ozone levels to be back by 2040 The WMO says we're on track for global ozone levels to be back to where they were before 1980 by around 2040, with Antarctica catching up by 2066.

That's pretty impressive progress for less than 40 years of action.