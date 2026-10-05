Apple releases iOS 26.4.2 after FBI accessed Signal notification previews
Technology
Apple released iOS 26.4.2 to patch a privacy bug that let the FBI read incoming Signal message previews by digging into stored notifications on iPhones.
This issue came up during a federal trial when an FBI agent testified that the FBI had previously been able to access Sharp's incoming Signal messages because copies were stored in her phone's push-notification database.
Update automatically deletes leftover notifications
Signal was open about it and thanked Apple for the patch.
The new update now deletes these leftover notifications automatically, and the update will presumably prevent the flaw from affecting other messaging apps.
If you want the extra privacy, just head to Settings > General > Software Updates and install the latest version.