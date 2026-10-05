Apple releases iOS 26.6.1 update patching 29 security flaws
Apple has pushed out the iOS 26.6.1 update for iPhones, patching 29 security flaws that could put your device at risk.
Updates for iPad and Mac are also live.
Even though these issues haven't been used by hackers yet, users should update promptly now that details are public, especially with iOS 27, which was expected to launch in September 2026.
Apple fixes WebKit flaws including CVE-2026-65346
This update tackles some big vulnerabilities in WebKit (the engine behind Safari), plus fixes for kernel bugs and an audio glitch that could leak your data.
One major fix stops a flaw (CVE-2026-65346) that could let bad actors run code on your phone.
Apple also rolled out similar updates for older devices, showing they're serious about keeping all users protected as new threats pop up, especially with AI making it easier to find these bugs.