Apple releases iOS 27 adding impersonation risk detection feature
Technology
Apple just dropped iOS 27, and one of the standout features is Impersonation Risk Detection.
This tool is here to help you spot scams, like fake bank or government messages, by warning you if something looks off when you're making payments or updating sensitive information.
Impersonation risk detection setup and ratings
The feature checks your actions for anything sketchy and rates the risk as Unknown, Medium, or High.
Apps can use these ratings to decide what to do next, but they never see your private data.
To switch it on, head to Settings > Privacy & Security > Impersonation Risk Detection > Share with App Developers and, if prompted, sign in to the App Store with your Apple Account.
Just remember, this helps, but staying alert yourself is still key.